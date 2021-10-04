Surrounded with cocaine, heroin, and a stolen phone, a dealer was discovered sat on a sofa.

After a police raid, two members of a drug gang were caught red-handed with drugs, cash, and a stolen phone.

Lee Small, 26, and Wayne Webb, 36, were discovered in a property they had taken over to sell drugs surrounded by cocaine and heroin, according to Plymouth Crown Court.

Small, a Liverpool native, moved into someone else’s flat in Headland Park, Plymouth, before police tracked down his accomplice Webb in February 2021, according to PlymouthLive.

“You were caught in the act surrounded by Class A drugs and accoutrements like as scales, £400 in cash, and a stolen phone,” Judge Peter Johnson said.

“There were a lot of weapons as well.”

A graft phone is an unregistered phone used purely for the purpose of selling narcotics, with no personal messages to link it to the dealer.

“It appears as if you have taken over this person’s flat for the purpose of drug supply,” Judge Johnson remarked.

“You, unlike your co-accused, have a drug habit,” he said Webb. You consented to him using your phone to advertise and sell drugs.”

On February 10, Small, who has no known residence, altered his plea to admit to two charges of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on the eve of his trial.

Small was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, while Webb was sentenced to 19 months.

Webb, of Mutley’s Connaught Avenue, admitted to being involved in the supply of a Class A narcotic on one count.

Plain clothes officers seeking for drug dealers tracked Webb from his home to the flat in Headland Park in Greenbank, according to Hollie Gilbery of the Crown Prosecution Service.

She went on to say that when they detained the suspect, they discovered he was carrying heroin wraps and a phone with messages indicating drug supply.

Miss Gilbery claimed he also had keys to the Headland Park flat where Small was discovered sat on the sofa surrounded by heroin and cocaine.

Officers returned to Webb’s flat, according to the barrister, and discovered additional drugs.

Police allegedly seized 0.57 grams of crack cocaine and 27 grams of heroin in total, according to her.

