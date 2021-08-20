Surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise In the UK for the first time, a live event will be performed at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

A Surprise from L.O.L! For the first time, a live tour will be held in the United Kingdom, and it will stop in Liverpool.

The fierce, playful, and fearless L.O.L Surprise! characters will perform a stunning show complete with bubbles, confetti explosions, and holograms.

On the new live tour, Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag, Neonlicious, and many more of their buddies will surprise audiences at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena from January 21 to 23.

The Surprise from L.O.L. The LIVE VIP Party tour will also visit Manchester, Birmingham, and London, with tickets going on sale next week.

The concert/dance party, presented by Carter Entertainment, will feature spectacular sets, immaculate costumes, and brand-new songs for fans to enjoy. It’ll also be the first family show to feature holograms.

Mallory is getting ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party, but she has no idea what to wear. Thankfully, the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are there to remind her that B.B.s don’t all fit into one box, and that all that matters is being yourself and having a good time.

Mallory and the dolls are joined by a slew of familiar faces, and viewers can expect to see dancing, singing life-size holograms of L.O.L. dolls. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls Remix Honeylicious, Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B., and Lonestar.

“We’re happy to be bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK,” Samantha Wilson, Marketing Director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK, stated. It’s a very exciting time for us. We love to surprise our fans, so the chance to collaborate with Carter Entertainment on this brand-new program was too good to pass up.

“It’ll be a one-of-a-kind extravaganza, complete with bubbles, projections, confetti, and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our followers interact with their favorite dolls and dance with them. We’re confident it’ll be an experience they’ll never forget!”

"We can't wait for the UK to experience L.O.L. Surprise!" said Carter Entertainment co-founders Tony Worgan and Adam Carr. LIVE VIP Party