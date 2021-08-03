Supporters of Liverpool are being given the opportunity to vote on a new mural for the Sandon Pub.

Fans of Liverpool are being given the opportunity to vote on which mural they think should be painted on the walls of The Sandon Pub.

The Sandon, located just a short distance from Anfield, is a Liverpool institution because it is where the club was founded in 1892.

There are already plenty of Liverpool related murals throughout the city, from Jurgen Klopp on Jamaica Street to Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sybil Road to Jordan Henderson and Alan Hanson lifting trophies on Old Barn Road.

Fans can now vote for their favorite piece of artwork depicting Steven Gerrard, Bob Paisley, Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypia, and Robbie Fowler, with the winner being painted on the side of The Sandon.

Local artist John Culshaw designed all five paintings, and he is looking forward to paying tribute to the Reds’ starting point.

“When Sportening reached me, I said yes right away,” he stated. It’s really uncommon for supporters to have a say in something as important as this – honoring Liverpool Football Club icons at the birthplace of the club.”

“I love the notion of people voting for the mural,” Kate Stewart, proprietor of The Sandon Pub and Complex, said.

“After all, football has always been about the fans and their passion for the game, and The Sandon has always supported the team and its followers.

“The Sandon is all about fostering a sense of community and belonging. Every vote is important, and supporters from all over the world will leave their mark on the institution that is so dear to them.”

Sportening, a new social sports app that builds a community for fans all over the world, commissioned Culshaw to design the various murals.

VIEW THE GALLERY OF FIVE DIFFERENT LIVERPOOL MURALS

Ivan Klaric, the app’s creator, has disclosed that the app was created to bring Liverpool fans together, and that 1,000 Reds fans have already contributed to its development.

“Sportening was designed for fans,” he remarked.

“The summary comes to an end.”