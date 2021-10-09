Superdrug partners with Real Techniques to offer a super-cheap advent calendar.

Superdrug has created a super-cheap advent calendar with 25 wonderful gifts for the run-up to Christmas.

Real Techniques’ advent calendar was originally £80, but is currently only £20 for a limited period.

The calendar includes 28 skincare and make-up products from the best-selling beauty company, including their tiny expert face brush and mini multi-tasking brush, as well as their best-selling miracle complexion sponge and case.

It also includes a variety of skincare accessories for skin preparation after and before applying make-up.

The advent calendar’s complete contents are as follows:

There are two hair clips

A single scrunchie

Cup with a single color switch

a set of brow scissors

Cooling roller for one eye

a single brush cleaner

a total of seven brushes

a single sponge

There are five sponges.

There are two makeup removers.

Undereye shields (one set)

Applicator for one mask

One brow shave

a single tweezer

Two stencils for the brows

Here’s where you can get the calendar.

As shoppers begin their Christmas shopping, Real Techniques is one of many beauty businesses to release an advent calendar this month.

Boots, Glossybox, and Amazon have all released their own advent calendars, all striving to provide great value this holiday season.

In addition to the advent calendar bargain, Superdrug now has a number of additional offers that may be appealing if you’re seeking to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

They’re offering 50% off select gift packages (see here), as well as free delivery when you spend £25 or free order and collect.

There’s also a 10% discount on their vitamin selection, as well as their famed buy one, get one free deal on select Superdrug items.

Superdrug also has a website where you can see the entire Christmas assortment.