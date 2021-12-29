Stupid crooks were captured because of their stupid mistakes.

These are the stupidest criminals of 2021, from a drug lord who was killed by a block of Stilton cheese to a wanted man who mocked cops on Facebook.

Sometimes folks aren’t cut out for crime and instead make the news for their blundering misadventures.

A drug dealer allegedly stashed £50,000 worth of cocaine blocks in his fridge, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The owner of a steakhouse shames a table of boys who cheated on a £100 bill.

Another man was discovered on a train with £60,000 worth of cocaine simply because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Here are some of the most bumbling offenders profiled by The Washington Newsday in the past year.

A block of cheese proved to be the final straw for a man involved in a huge narcotics trafficking ring.

Carl Stewart used the EncroChat encryption service to hide his tracks while supplying significant volumes of class A and B drugs. He used the handle “Toffeeforce” to hide his tracks.

Following the discovery of the encryption device by law police, Stewart was recognized by posting an image of a block of cheese in his palm of his hand, from which his fingerprints were analyzed.

Stewart, 39, of Vauxhall’s Gem Street, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide cocaine, heroin, MDMA, ketamine, and transferring criminal property.

He was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: “Another significant sentence was handed down as part of national Operation Venetic, which was launched after European law enforcement officials cracked the ‘EncroChat’ service, which was used by criminals involved in serious and organized crime to conduct their business.

“Carl Stewart was involved in the distribution of significant amounts of class A and B drugs, but his love of Stilton cheese caught him out after he shared a photo of a block in his palm on EncroChat.

“From this photo, his palm and fingerprints were examined, and it was determined that they belonged to Stewart.”

A wanted man who taunted police on Facebook with a mocking comment has been apprehended. “The summary has come to an end.”