Stunning photographs illustrate how Anfield will look after a £60 million makeover.

Beautiful images show how Anfield will look following a £60 million facelift.

According to a handful of computer generated renderings, the dynamic of Liverpool’s home stadium Anfield will change considerably with its next £60 million expansion, with the iconic Kop stand now dwarfed.

On Tuesday, Liverpool’s proposed £60 million Anfield Road stand won official clearance from Liverpool Council’s planning committee, raising the stadium’s overall capacity to 61,000.

Concerns from local residents and environmental groups concerning the project’s possible impact on Stanley Park had been raised.

The planning committee, on the other hand, voted 6-2 in favor of the project, allowing the Reds to begin building, which is expected to take 18 months.

Fenway Sports Group has invested more over £200 million in the club’s infrastructure, including the £110 million Main Stand and the £50 million new training center at Kirkby.

Liverpool hopes to begin construction as soon as possible, with the project slated to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The CGI artwork displays an aerial view of the new-look stadium from the Stanley Park side, with the larger Anfield Road rising above the famous Kop at the opposite end.

For than a century, the Spion Kop has been home to the Reds’ most devoted supporters, named after a rocky mountain in South Africa where many Scousers fought and died in the Boer War by ECHO journalist Ernest Edwards.

While this has not changed as a result of alterations, and those in the iconic former terrace have remained in a single tier since the introduction of all-seater stadiums, it will soon become the ground’s smallest stand.

Surprisingly, the increase will bring Anfield’s capacity closer to the previous record of 61,905 set nearly 70 years ago during an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 2, 1952.