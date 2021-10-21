Students with international plates have been accused of obstructing traffic in the city center.

Students with automobiles registered in the Middle East are being blamed for obstructing pedestrians in Liverpool’s worst-trafficked neighborhood.

Many of the cars parked outside Heavenly Desserts on Strand Street in Liverpool city centre have international registration plates, making it harder to punish many of the drivers, a councillor warned today.

The Washington Newsday previously reported on a swarm of cars parked illegally outside the event, some of which were blasting music with their doors ajar.

Heavenly Desserts representative Hamza Nabi was granted permission to serve hot meals and drinks later into the evening than previously at a license hearing this morning.

Several neighbors, as well as ward councillor Nick Small, had objected to the proposal, primarily due to parking concerns.

Councillor Small, speaking at the meeting this morning, said the business was generally well run, but that parking concerns in the evening were a serious issue.

“It becomes a whole different type of business in the evening,” he explained.

“It primarily caters to international students and non-drinkers.” This is a fantastic contribution that stands out from the rest of Liverpool’s nightlife.

“However, because many individuals are going out in the night economy without drinking, many of them are driving.”

“In the evenings, the amount of unlawful parking is insane.

“This is the single largest area of illegal pavement parking in all of Liverpool.”

Mr Nabi explained that because of the venue’s busy city center location, not all of the parking could be ascribed to its patrons.

Councillor Small, on the other hand, said the parking problem only became serious after Heavenly Desserts debuted four years ago, and cautioned that the international registration plates on many of the cars made it difficult to prosecute.

“It’s incredibly tough to police against some of this parking,” Councillor Small added, “especially when it’s done by international students with foreign plates.”

“You can’t put a penalty fee notice on our automobiles because they’re registered in Dubai, Oman, and the UAE.”

“Any punishment is significantly more difficult to enforce.” Some of those autos had to be towed by the police.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”