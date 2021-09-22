Strictly Come Dancing contestants refuse to get vaccinated despite Boris Johnson’s advice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that he “does not mind lecturing” Strictly Come Dancing contestants about the importance of getting a Covid vaccine.

His remarks came after it was revealed that three professional dancers had not been vaccinated.

“I think that’s an issue for the producers, but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated,” Mr Johnson told reporters in Washington, DC.

“I don’t want to lecture or intimidate people, but I don’t mind lecturing them, so I’ll lecture them: I think it’s a fantastic thing to do for yourself, your family, and your community.

“I believe that everyone should receive a flu shot, and it is a fantastic thing to do.”

Despite the controversy, the first live event of the series will take place on Saturday night.

The BBC has stated that it is adhering to all government standards in order to produce the broadcast safely.

The show’s representative declined to comment on whether the BBC or the production team is aware of the professional dancers’ vaccination status, according to the PA news agency.

The professionals established a bubble before the start of production, like they did last year, to record the group routines.

Following that, each dancer will form a bubble with their celebrity partner in order to compete in the live shows.

The line-up for the 2021 series includes Great British Bake Off star John Whaite, actor Greg Wise, serial star Katie McGlynn, and Olympian Adam Peaty.

James Jordan, a former professional dancer who competed on the show from 2006 to 2013, believes they should not be allowed to compete.

“I clearly believe they don’t deserve their right on the program, and the celebs have every right to reject to dance with them,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“Just a quick one to all the anti-vaxxers out in force tonight,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thank your lucky stars for the 44 million individuals in this country who were vaccinated, since you may now return to work and resume some semblance of normalcy.

“We’re all in this together,” says the narrator.

“NO JAB, NO JOB,” says the narrator.

