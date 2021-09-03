Strangers jump into the water after witnessing a terrified swan struggle.

Two strangers have been hailed for climbing into a pond to assist a distressed juvenile swan in reuniting with its family.

Grandad Mike Melia of St Helens was walking near Blackbrook Flash yesterday morning at 9 a.m. when he observed three cygnets attempting to overcome the overflow and move to the next pond.

Mike’s wife and granddaughter returned to the location later that day for a walk and observed that the youngest swan was still there, attempting to flee.

The family returned around 3 p.m. that day, and the window cleaner said he brought a ladder to try to help, but two strangers opted to jump into the lake and help the swan themselves.

“The little swan remained there in the little pond, and in the morning the mother and father were there, and there were three cygnets,” Mike, 52, told The Washington Newsday.

“They were a little upset because they couldn’t get it out to the other pond.

“My wife stated it was still there when she came around in the morning with the baby in the pram.

“I’m a window cleaner, so I tried climbing up and down a ladder to see if I could get it out. I noticed this young lad, the one who was not wearing a hat, and I believe he was going fishing.

“I told you not to go in there and help that swan,” she continued. I was merely joking when he removed his pants and entered.

“The other lad was passing by on his bicycle. I believe he came down because he saw something on Facebook. I believe he is interested in birds and has been watching them grow since they were eggs, so he came in to assist the other lad.”

Mike stated the water was up to the two men’s waists as they attempted to free the swan with the ladder.

He said he went to the neighboring rangers hut, which was closed at the time, and struggled to get anyone on the phone.

The Washington Newsday obtained photos of one of the men delicately scooping up the swan and the pair subsequently releasing it.