Stranger ‘takes aback’ mother in Aldi parking lot with five-month-old baby.

Victoria Taylor was doing her weekly shop with her five-month-old at the Aldi store in Clock Face, St Helens, when she was approached by a stranger who left her speechless.

She grew agitated and worried when she couldn’t acquire a trolley for her shopping owing to a malfunction, and she became stressed and worried about not being able to finish her shopping.

“It was a regular day with a five-month-old baby boy, busy busy busy!” Victoria told The Washington Newsday at COP26. “It was a typical day with a five-month-old baby boy, busy busy busy!”

Trying to finish all of my cleaning before picking up my son from nursery early because we were going to a friend’s bonfire celebration.

“To avoid being caught without a trolley token, I always keep a couple in my car.

“I never carry cash, only a few pieces of copper and my credit cards. I try to keep a £1 coin in my car, but my three-year-old son generally wants it and deposits it in his money box.” Victoria’s trolley token was not working when she arrived at Aldi, and she didn’t have a pound coin on her.

She continued, ” “When I realized my token hadn’t worked, I became enraged and tried the trolley again, but it didn’t function.

“I kept yanking on the trolley, but nothing seemed to work. I had to use the baby carrier trolley because I had a full cart and couldn’t put my son in the cart because he was in his car seat.

“I was taken aback when the lady approached me to offer assistance, since most people would not have bothered.

“I initially denied her offer of £1, but she persisted, saying, ‘We have all been there, and everyone needs support at some point.'”

She demanded that I take the one-pound coin. I thanked her politely before loading my baby into the cart.

“I would not have been able to complete my shop without the assistance of this lady.

“This has completely restored my trust in humanity, and I’m grateful.”

