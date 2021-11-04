Stranger notices the hairdresser is in trouble and rushes over to assist.

After a hairstylist said she had been ‘electrocuted,’ a stranger raced to assist her.

While at work in Ellesmere Port, a hairdryer ‘blew up’ in her hand and ‘electrocuted’ her, according to the stylist.

She went to the doctor after the incident because she had a “swollen hand with lots of bruises and exit marks.”

The hairdresser expressed her gratitude to a friendly stranger who raced to her rescue.

She said she only got the woman’s first name because of the’shock of it all,’ but she wanted to assure her that she was ‘totally OK.’

“Just want to say a massive thank you to the gal who came and helped me today when my hair dryer blew up in my hand and electrocuted me in work,” she wrote on a local Facebook page.

“She did tell me her name, but due to the shock of it all, I only recall her first name being Emma.”

“I just want her to know that I’m alright now; all I have is a swollen hand with a lot of bruises and exit marks!”

I sincerely appreciate your assistance.”

The post drew a lot of attention, with many people liking it and leaving comments wishing the woman well.

