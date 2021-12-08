Storm Barra wreaks havoc across the region, forcing schools to close.

A school was forced to close today after a power outage left it in the dark.

With the arrival of Storm Barra on Tuesday, Merseyside was lashed by strong winds, torrential rain, and flooding.

The bad weather is still wreaking havoc on the region today, with a slew of road closures and detours in place.

On Wednesday, a red flood warning was issued for New Brighton, putting the Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park, as well as houses along King’s Parade and the Marine Promenade, in jeopardy.

On Wednesday, All Saints Catholic High School in Knowsley will be closed, with all students being urged to work from home.

The school issued the following statement on Twitter: “Due to a total power outage in the building, school will be closed for all students and staff today. Engineers will be on the scene today to fix the problem.

“Your child’s subject teacher will assign all work via Google Classroom.”

The school indicated on their website that they want to reopen as usual on Thursday, December 9.

“Following his discussions with our building team, Mr McGuinness will certify our reopening by 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

“If students in Years 7, 8, or 9 do not have access to IT facilities that allow them to access Google Classroom, they can complete work from their knowledge organizers and read their book buzz exam (Years 7 and 8).”