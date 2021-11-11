Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool is deserving of being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

Steven Gerrard and Cristiano Ronaldo will always be remembered as two of the best players in the Premier League.

And, unknowingly, they’ve found themselves at the center of an age-old debate about who should be watching them in action this season.

When the newly-installed Aston Villa manager leads his side to Liverpool on December 11, Gerrard is ready for an emotional first return to Anfield in opposition.

Without a doubt, the box office.

However, before the television executives could rub their hands with joy, they realized the horror of a past oversight.

The game had not been chosen for live transmission and would instead begin off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Liverpool transfer news and updates, including an offer for Ousmane Dembele.

Supporters from other countries will be able to watch the game if they have access to the proper broadcast in their home country.

The game will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom since the regular live slots have already been filled and there are limits on airing live games on a Saturday afternoon.

It has rekindled debate over whether the regulations may be relaxed to allow for the broadcast of events that will clearly capture the public’s imagination.

This debate began in September, when Ronaldo’s first game back for Manchester United, a home match against Newcastle United, was not chosen for live coverage by Sky or BT Sport.

The crux of the moan was, “Why should millions of people miss out on watching the game just because they don’t have a ticket?”

The real question is why they believe they have the right to watch in the first place.

Throughout the Premier Competition’s history, television has been king, bringing in billions of pounds to assist teams attract the finest players in the world and make the league the most watched on the planet. Everyone owes thanks for it, including clubs, supporters, and, of course, the players themselves.

However, rights holders now wield so much power, from virtually unrestricted access to players and managers for interviews to the ability to move games to unpopular kick-off times, that long-held beliefs are being distorted.

Some people now really believe they have the right to watch every Premier League match, regardless of where they are or when they are watching it. “The summary has come to an end.”