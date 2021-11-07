Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool star who is favored to take over at Aston Villa, has delivered a ‘next step’ message.

Following the departure of Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard is one of the frontrunners to become the new manager of Aston Villa.

The Midlands club announced Smith’s dismissal earlier today, citing a recent run of five consecutive league defeats as the reason.

Former Liverpool icon Gerrard is one name that has emerged as a frontrunner for the open role at Villa Park, with Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl also said to be ‘high on the want list’ by the Telegraph.

Since taking over as Rangers’ first-team manager in 2018, the ex-Reds captain has helped to restore the club’s standing as Scotland’s top club, ending the club’s ten-year wait for top-flight triumph last season in spectacular fashion.

The Gers went undefeated during the whole 2020/21 league season, winning by a whopping 25 points.

If Villa make an official proposal for Gerrard’s services, he might make a decision on his future shortly, and Liverpool fans have no doubt that this would be a perfect transfer for the 41-year-old.

Many Reds believe that this opportunity will prepare Gerrard well to take over at Anfield in the future if Jurgen Klopp leaves as projected in 2024.

Gerrard is presently the favorite for the Villa role on SkyBet (5/2), Paddy Power (6/4), Betfair (6/4) and Ladbrokes (7/4) at the time of writing.