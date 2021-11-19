Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool great, could be about to play a major part in the title chase.

Steven Gerrard’s only blemish in a glittering Liverpool career happened seven years ago, when the Reds were on the verge of winning the Premier League.

He slid against Chelsea on April 27th, 2014.

The Reds were defeated 2-0. We’re all aware of what transpired after that.

That memorable season was the closest Gerrard ever came to winning the Premier League with Liverpool.

When asked about the slip, he told The High Performance Podcast last year, “I park it but it comes back all the time.”

“What sets it off? I’m not sure. TV. Images. Just me pondering. I am a person who spends a lot of time thinking. I attempt to draw on my past experiences wherever possible. This isn’t something that happens every day, but it was a significant event.” Gerrard went on to say that his Liverpool exit in 2015 was due to “a real, harsh, cruel low in my life.”

Since then, the legendary midfielder had not played in the Premier League. He’s returned to tread the brutal landscape of the best league in the world after leaving Rangers to take over as Aston Villa manager this week.

While Liverpool was able to end their title drought in 2020, Gerrard could only watch from north of the border as the red half of Merseyside celebrated.

The Liverpool icon, on the other hand, could have a say in the outcome of this year’s trophy, as his Villa side is set to play in a number of critical games in the run-up.

While much has been made of Gerrard’s homecoming to Anfield on December 11, the Reds travel to Villa Park six games before the end of the season on April 16 in what could be a more crucial match.

Then, on the last day of the Premier League season, Gerrard will lead his club to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City, the team who took advantage of his misfortune to win the title in 2013-14.

The Reds play Wolves on the final day, and if the present tight title competition – only four points separate the top four sides – continues till Week, the Reds could be in for a long week. “The summary has come to an end.”