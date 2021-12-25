Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Steven Gerrad, a former Liverpool captain, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gerrard has taken over as manager of Aston Villa in the Premier League and will miss their next two league games against Chelsea on Boxing Day and Leeds United on December 28.

Villa revealed the news via social media and a brief statement on their official website on Christmas Day.

Gerrard and his Villa team visited Anfield earlier this month and put the Reds to the test, though Jurgen Klopp’s side finally prevailed 1-0 thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty in the second half.

A number of league games have been postponed as a result of the increase of Covid cases, including Liverpool’s Boxing Day match against the aforementioned Leeds.

The Reds’ next match is on December 28 at the King Power Stadium, where they will face Leicester City, who are presently led by ex-Reds coach Brendan Rodgers.