Stephen Warnock isn’t surprised by Harvey Elliott’s presence at Liverpool this season, describing him as “a good arrogance.”

As Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott develops into a crucial figure under Jurgen Klopp, Stephen Warnock is the latest expert to compliment him.

The Fulham academy graduate has started all three Premier League games for Liverpool thus far, playing 90 minutes against Burnley and Chelsea.

Elliott returned to Liverpool for pre-season after spending last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he was a standout performer in a new role in midfield.

He’s won over Klopp, Mohamed Salah, fans, and critics alike, and he’s already securing a starting berth for the Reds.

Harvey Elliott’s inclusion so far this season hasn’t surprised former Liverpool defender and pundit Neil Warnock, who told LFCTV: “No, because of his form, not only for Blackburn last year but in pre-season.”

“Was that enough to persuade Jurgen Klopp to go out and sign another midfielder after the loss of [Georginio] Wijnaldum? It will, I believe, have played a significant part.

“He’s returned a man, he looks like he’s gained weight, he looks hungry, and I think we’ve always known that about him.

“What I enjoy about him when it comes to passing is that he is always looking forward and thinking about how I might affect the opposition.

“He travels with the ball, and he appears at ease with it at his feet, and I often say about him that he has arrogance, but it’s a wonderful kind of arrogance.

“He believes in himself and believes he can break into this Liverpool club and hold his own.”

Elliott’s availability for Sunday’s match against Leeds was in doubt after he returned early from the England U21 squad on Monday due to injury.

Klopp issued an update earlier this week, telling the club’s website, “Harvey is fine again.”

Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino are still recovering from injuries, according to the Reds boss, while James Milner has yet to return to team training.