Staff name badges at Marks and Spencer have been recognized for their attention to detail.

Employees at Marks & Spencer have been praised for wearing optional pronoun name badges.

M&S employees have the option of wearing “whatever combination of pronouns” they want after a proposal from a coworker.

“Recently, we introduced pronoun name badges for our staff, encouraging as many of them as possible to wear whichever mix of pronouns is best for them,” the retailer wrote on LinkedIn.

“An incredible initiative from one of our colleagues, Morgen Kane, to our Suggest to Steve program, as we continue to work together to build a more inclusive future.”

M&S reposted a picture from Croydon-based food PR manager David Parke, 28, who shared his own pronoun badge that said “He/Him/His.”

“Giving people the opportunity to display their pronouns at work is incredibly essential because it encourages them to show allyship towards trans and non-binary colleagues,” Mr Parke told the PA news agency.

“Many of us already include our pronouns in our email signatures, but when speaking with individuals in person, it’s helpful to know how they want to be addressed in order to make everyone feel at ease and avoid any misgendering.”

“Right now in the UK, trans people are facing more abuse and prejudice than ever before, therefore it’s up to all of us to establish an inclusive culture and ensure that everyone is treated with respect.”

“It’s fantastic that M&S is taking proactive steps to assist and celebrate LGBTQ+ employees.”

“It’s terrific to see an increasing number of businesses offering the choice of badges with pronouns for staff,” Sasha Misra, associate head of communications and marketing at Stonewall, said.

“Having pronouns on badges is a simple but effective method to ensure LGBTQ+ identities are honored – for both staff and customers.”