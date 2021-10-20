Staff at Liverpool Central were attacked because they ‘looked like Taliban,’ according to a man.

On October 8, Paul Michael Taylor, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and cannabis possession at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

According to North Wales Live, British Transport Police officers were summoned to Liverpool Central Station on July 24 after complaints of an assault on a member of security staff.

Taylor, of Plas Albion in Connah’s Quay, became belligerent when cops tried to stop him from leaving the station, clinching his fists and resisted arrest.

Taylor was then found to have attacked a security guard in the chest and thrown a trainer at another security guard, striking him in the chest.

Taylor was checked after being arrested, and a snap bag containing a tiny amount of herbal cannabis was discovered.

Taylor stated in an interview that he assaulted the men because “they looked like Taliban,” before apologizing and professing to be appalled by his behavior.

“No one should be subjected to violence or abuse on the railway, particularly while carrying out their work,” said investigating officer PC Leah Davin after the sentencing.

“This was an unprovoked attack on two security personnel going about their business.”

“Taylor’s justification that he was inebriated at the time during an all-day drinking session is no excuse for his heinous behavior.”

Taylor received an eight-week sentence with a 12-month suspension.

In addition, he must wear an electronic tag for six weeks and pay £85 in court fees and £200 in reparation.