Stacey Solomon picks her baby name, and Danielle Lloyd is ‘gutted.’

Stacey Solomon chose Danielle Lloyd’s favorite baby name, and Danielle Lloyd quipped that she is “gutted.”

After announcing her pregnancy, the 37-year-old said she is expecting a baby girl.

Later this year, she and her husband Michael O’Neill will have their first child.

After having four boys, Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and George, seven, whom she shares with her ex Jamie O’Hara, and Ronnie, three, whom she shares with Michael, Danielle had made no secret of her desire for a girl.

Danielle reacted to the birth of Stacey Solomon’s daughter in an interview with OK Magazine.

As she disclosed the name of her baby daughter, Stacey described it as “the most magical week.”

Stacey’s fourth child, Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash, and her second with fiance Joe Swash.

Stacey, 32, uploaded new photos of the newborn girl, clad in pink and laying next to a rose, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash,” she wrote. Our lovely blossom – our priceless gem – who is always adored. This has been the most magical week of my life. Our sweet Rose, we adore you to the moon and back.

Danielle, a mother of four who is also expecting her first child, has disclosed that she and Michael had considered choosing the name Rose as well.

“Unfortunately, Stacey Solomon chose Rose, which was one of our favorites!” Danielle told OK! Magazine. We’re heartbroken, haha!” “When I saw Stacey’s girl’s name, I contacted Michael and said, “Noo!” she said. “Rose!” she exclaims. “It is, nonetheless, a very cute name.”