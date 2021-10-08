Stacey Solomon is yet to make a major decision following the birth of her baby.

Stacey Solomon updated her Instagram followers on her newborn baby in a new story.

The Loose Women star gave birth to her daughter three days ago.

After the birth of their two-year-old son Rex in 2019, she is expecting her second child with Joe Swash.

Mum drove five miles down M57 the wrong way, killing someone.

The TV host uploaded a photo of herself holding the infant on her most recent post, writing: “We haven’t slept in a long time, but we are resting and cuddling here.

“I’m hoping to get my milk today.

“I’m getting through the night feeds thanks to your texts.

“We haven’t given her a name yet, but she’s just incredible.”

Fans, on the other hand, believe they may know the child’s name after like an online prediction.

Her father, David, paid a touching tribute to Stacey and her partner, Joe Swash, on the occasion of their baby girl’s birth.

He expressed himself like follows: “Daddy is ecstatic. Congratulations on a job well done, my lovely daughter. (Joe was also excellent.)

“Seeing number 9 on your birthday was really amazing. Welcome to the world, picklelet. I’m sure you will be so cherished and protected.”

Everyone was talking about his reaction to one of Stacey’s fan’s comments.

Under the post, one fan wrote: “Congratulations on your lovely baby. It’d be a lot of fun if she was named Lily…Pickle-Lily…lol,” David, her father, was pleased with this.

It comes after Nadia Sawalha, who co-hosts Loose Women with Stacey, was forced to deny revealing the baby’s name as Lily by accident.

She expressed herself as follows: “What a lovely afternoon spent with an equally lovely family. We’re all ecstatic for you, and we can’t wait to meet your new pickle, Lilly.” She quickly followed up with: “This is not a name drop, but rather a humorous nickname for baba!! Stace and Joe, I adore you.”