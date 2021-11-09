Stacey Solomon gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how she’s transforming her cottage.

Stacey Solomon has a new baby, but it isn’t preventing her from remodeling Pickle Cottage, her cherished house.

The 32-year-old Loose Women host is renovating the family property and has shared photos with her numerous followers.

The mother of four used her Instagram stories to show off the modifications she’s made to her home.

One photo reveals how Stacey’s front room has changed dramatically when the family initially moved in.

She and her fiancé Joe, she claims, painted walls, sandblasted rafters, patched a leak, and installed new flooring.

A fireplace has also been taken out of the equation.

This week has been a hectic one for Stacey. She is so excited for Christmas that she has already started putting up decorations.

As she began the Christmas countdown last weekend, the former X Factor star tweeted videos of the festive trinkets she’d placed out at her house.

In a flash, Stacey’s fireplace had a garland draped over it, and elves sat in a sleigh on the ground.

Other Christmas baubles and fairy lights were also on display.

‘We are really looking forward to our first Christmas at Pickle Cottage and our first Christmas with our precious Rose,’ Stacey wrote.

Last month, Stacey gave birth to her daughter Rose at home on her birthday.

She also has a two-year-old son named Rex, as well as sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from a prior relationship.