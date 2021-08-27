‘Spice has been added.’ – Jamie Carragher predicts the start of a new Liverpool rivalry.

With Thomas Tuchel’s arrival in the Premier League, Jamie Carragher feels the rivalry between Liverpool and Chelsea will heat up once more.

Tuchel took over as manager of the Londoners in January, succeeding Frank Lampard, and led them to a Champions League final triumph over Manchester City.

The German has had a similar professional path to his compatriot and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, having previously managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

During the time when Rafael Benitez and Jose Mourinho were in charge of Liverpool, Carragher forged his Anfield mythology.

While Tuchel does not expect the struggle between Klopp and Tuchel to be as heated, the former defender does expect it to be fiercely fought.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Liverpool’s “difficult” Champions League draw by saying, “I laughed.”

Carragher told The Washington Newsday, “Some of my favorite games at Liverpool were against Chelsea; they were a top squad and difficult to stop.”

“At the time, Jose Mourinho was a great figure in English football, and he used to always dominate newspaper coverage, which irritated Liverpool fans.

“When we played Chelsea, the mood was usually a little bit more toxic. They were seeking to buy our captain, our greatest player, and we considered ourselves as polar opposites in terms of how we approached things, north and south, and their financial resources.

“There is a lot of history between the two teams, and I believe there will be more in the coming years – two excellent German coaches with similar competitiveness and who have managed some of the same teams, and who have both won the Champions League with English clubs.

“In recent years, Jurgen Klopp has faced up against Pep Guardiola, but I believe Thomas Tuchel may be added to that list. There’s a kick to it. Man City is the squad to beat, but Chelsea has thrown their hat into the ring.”

City and Chelsea are the front-runners for the Premier League title, with Liverpool in third place, ahead of Manchester United.

Because of this, Carragher believes the Reds' chances are being viewed with caution.