Speke Hall has announced a new family attraction for the October half-term.

Families are encouraged to follow Harry the hedgehog on his autumnal path as he examines the gardens for the ideal spot to hibernate for the winter.

The program is free to attend and is intended for people of all ages. Before beginning their expedition, visitors must first obtain a trail map from reception.

The National Trust advises visitors to dress warmly and, if possible, use wellies because certain trails may be muddy.

During October half-term, the path is open from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other attractions at Speke Hall, such as the Giant Childe of Hale sculptured forest train and the befuddling hedge labyrinth, are open as normal.

National Trust members and children under the age of five are admitted free of charge. Non-members, on the other hand, must pay admission costs.