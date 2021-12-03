‘Spectacular’ light trails are approaching a section of Liverpool.

As part of their celebration of becoming the region’s Borough of Culture, a number of’spectacular’ light trails are coming to a part of Liverpool.

Knowsley will be named the Liverpool City Region Borough of Culture on January 1st, with a year-long calendar of events planned.

To commemorate the occasion, the borough has announced that as part of a new project, it will host a series of striking lighting works.

A spectacular’moments of light’ event, as well as the illumination of town centers, public buildings, and monuments, will be featured in the program.

The spectacular start to 2022 will thrust Knowsley into the spotlight for what promises to be a crucial and exciting year for the borough, its businesses, and its residents.

“The program we have planned for the first couple of months of 2022 is really magical,” Cllr Shelley Powell, Knowsley Council cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said. “It will give every resident an opportunity to get involved and feel connected to the celebrations that will go on throughout the year.”

“The notion of the ‘lights going on’ at the start of 2022 is something unique, and it will be really moving to witness – especially because our year as Borough of Culture is the first since the epidemic.”

“The slow transition from darkness to light will assist to create momentum, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with internationally renowned artists and producers to offer these incredible experiences to Knowsley.

“We know how much River of Light captivated Liverpool’s imagination, and A New Dawn promises to be just as stunning.”

Here’s what to look forward to from Knowsley’s eye-opening start to the year:

Tall Tales is a brand-new large-scale community artwork in which Merecliff, a 16-story residential tower in Stockbridge Village (near the M57 motorway), will be animated and bathed in light.

The theatrical projection, which will be accompanied by music, will convey the tale of local residents and communities who have contributed their memories, hopes, and dreams about the land they call home.

These Tall Tales will be brought to life by artists Illuminos, who have captured, interpreted, and exaggerated them. “The summary has come to an end.”