Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is perplexed by a huge Liverpool change and says, “I don’t know.”

After a forgettable Premier League season last year, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Liverpool are once again playing like champions.

The Saints visit Anfield on Saturday, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be seeking to add to their impressive record against their south coast opponents.

Southampton has lost all four of their previous visits to Anfield, failing to score in each of those games.

Last season, Ralph Hasenhuttl led his team to a 1-0 home win over Liverpool, but the Reds are now ‘back to their best,’ according to Hasenhuttl.

“We can’t dispute that the stats at Anfield aren’t in our favor,” he stated ahead of Saturday’s match.

“So far, we haven’t scored or played a flawless game. Since I’ve been here, we’ve won every game we’ve played against them, including at home.

“We compete in the same league, but we are not McLaren or Red Bull, so racing against these vehicles is difficult. To avoid letting them past, you must make yourself huge in the turns.

“When you look at Liverpool right now, you can tell that they are regaining their best form. They appear to be playing like they did last season, when they were champions.

“Last season, they were still performing well, but they weren’t as hungry or as swift in their changes. I’m not sure what happened over the summer, but it appears that they regained their identity, making it impossible to counter such a force.” The Southampton manager collapsed to the ground in tears at the full-time whistle after beating Liverpool in January of this year.

When asked if comparable events could unfold if he orchestrates a first-ever Anfield triumph, the Austrian replied: “No, I don’t believe so.

“It’s always a pleasure for me to play against Jurgen’s team, and it’s always one of the most difficult tasks in football. It’s considerably more difficult to get things there when there’s a crowd.”