Sophie Sandford of Gogglebox looks ‘unreal’ in a birthday selfie.

Sophie Sandiford, star of Gogglebox, looks “unreal” in a selfie she shared on her 26th birthday.

She and her brother Pete, who joined the Channel 4 show in 2018, are fan favorites.

The two are well-known for their smart remarks and hilarious banter.

Sophie has dazzled admirers with a gorgeous selfie as she marks another year on the planet.

Sophie is wearing a traditional cosmetics look in the photo, which she shared with her thousands of Instagram followers.

Her ombré tresses cascade over her face in free waves.

With a balloon emoji, the photo is captioned “26 today.”

Other cast members of Gogglebox hurried to wish her a happy birthday.

Mica Ven penned: “My Gbox sis, have a wonderful birthday. I’m sending nuffff love from me, Marky, and the rest of the crew.” “Happy birthday Sophie, have a wonderful day/night/week much love,” Jenny and Lee said. According to Izzi Warner, “You look great at 26! I wish you a wonderful birthday and send you tons of love.” “Happy birthday Sophie,” wrote Tom Malone Jr. Many fans have also expressed their affection for her.

“No, you genuinely look unreal Sophie,” one person wrote.

“You look fantastic!” exclaimed another.

“You are incredibly gorgeous and your laughing is really infectious,” wrote a third.

“Happy birthday, lovely!” said a fourth.