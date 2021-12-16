Son’s final WhatsApp message to his father before he vanished.

Hours before he vanished, a guy sent his father a WhatsApp message from outside a city center tavern.

Daniel Wolstencroft was on his way to Liverpool from Warrington when he mysteriously vanished on December 8.

The 30-year-old was last seen near Birkenhead Park train station at roughly 5.30 a.m. on that day.

Dad Phil Wolstencroft described his son’s absence as “bizarre” and out of character. Daniel had been in regular touch with his father the day before his abduction until approximately 11.30 a.m., when he sent his last message.

The Washington Newsday quoted Phil, 64, as saying: “On Monday, he arrived in Liverpool (December 6).

“He emailed me a picture from outside the Baltic Fleet pub in Wapping on Tuesday at 11.30 a.m. The pub doesn’t start serving food until 12 p.m.

“I went to the Baltic Fleet tavern and showed them the photo of Dan, but they said they hadn’t seen him.

“It’s quite strange. It’s out of character for him to do this and not contact me, his mother, grandparents, or anybody else we know. I’m not sure what’s going on.” Daniel, who spends a lot of time in the Far East teaching English, returned home to Warrington a few months ago and began working for Amazon, according to Phil.

Phil stated, ” “On January 2, he was scheduled to go back to Bangkok. He hasn’t left the country because his passport is still at his mother’s house.” Phil has spent the last week passing out missing person flyers and asking if anyone has seen Daniel at various locations throughout the city.

He stated, ” “Everyone I’ve spoken to in Liverpool has been extremely kind, and I wouldn’t expect anything less in Liverpool.

“I was supposed to meet up with him on Tuesday, we were going to Conwy for the day, so I honestly felt he would have contacted me for that at the very least.”

“Please get in touch with us Dan and let us know you’re OK and safe,” Phil requested in a direct message to Daniel.