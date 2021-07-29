Son, 21, was a “lovely, caring boy” who was slain by a negligent driver.

The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash only a day after his 21st birthday says she’ll never forget the special moments they shared.

On Menlove Avenue in Allerton, Reece Clarke was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a blue transit van.

After the incident, the 21-year-old was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. On April 23, 2019, a day before his 21st birthday, he was involved in a car accident. On April 25, Reece passed away.

Karen O’Flaherty, Reece’s mother, spoke about how the heartbreaking murder of her son came as a “great shock” during the sentencing of the man driving the vehicle, John Henry, 41, in Liverpool Crown Court today (July 29).

“The loss of Reece the day before his 21st birthday was terrible to our family and came as a tremendous shock to us all,” she said. The family went through a four-day trial in which we had to relive every element of that day’s misery.

“Reece was a sweet, caring young man who worked hard and had never done anything wrong.

“Every step we’ve taken as a family since we first learned of Reece’s death has been about him, about his memory, about achieving justice for him, and about preserving the amazing memories we all cherish.

“Now we have to learn to live without Reece, to attempt to make sense of what occurred, and to mourn the loss of our precious boy on every anniversary.

At roughly 4.40 p.m. on April 23, 2019, Reece was cycling towards the city center when he was hit.

Later, the van’s driver was charged with causing death by careless driving, an allegation he rejected.

However, after a four-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court last month, he was convicted guilty.

Henry, of Sefton Park’s Arundel Avenue, returned to court today and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and was barred from driving for a year.

The family had “mixed feelings” about it, Mrs O’Flaherty told the court. “The summary has come to an end.”