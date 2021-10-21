Something wasn’t right, and Dad knew it. The birth of the second son.

After their “perfectly normal pregnancy” altered in a heartbeat, a mother and father were shocked to learn their baby had a life-limiting ailment.

Paul and Angela Hunter of Prenton, Wirral, had a “perfectly normal pregnancy” and were looking forward to meeting their son.

Jude was born in February of 2018, and his parents quickly realized something was amiss.

The tornado that hit Widnes left a path of damage in the streets.

“He was a normal, healthy weight and physically appeared normal,” Paul explained, “but he was whisked away right after he was born.”

“It was terrifying; we had no idea what was going on.” He began suffering seizures practically immediately.” Jude had a metabolic problem, but Paul, 49, and Angela, 36, were informed it would take a battery of tests to figure out which one.

Jude began having up to 15 seizures per day, necessitating the need of a feeding tube and the use of oxygen to help him breathe.

“We knew from the start that we’d only have a short time with Jude,” Paul explained.

“His quality of life wasn’t great, but we looked after him around the clock.”

“We knew things were going to grow worse for him.”

“However, I believe we were fortunate to have had a few more months than we anticipated, as he was able to experience his first Christmas, birthday, and Easter.”

“We were able to create those memories with him – he was adorable and had his own little personality, despite his inability to move.”

Jude died of Zellweger Syndrome, also known as a d-bifunctional protein deficiency, at the age of 15 months in May 2019. Zellweger Syndrome is a rare genetic illness that is passed down when both parents inherit the recessive gene.

Caroline Porter, 40, and Jackie Newsham, 47, friends of Paul and Angela, have created a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial bench for Jude near his grave in Landican Cemetery.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” Paul explained. “Caroline and Jackie had knew we’d always wanted a bench so we could sit and gaze across to Jude’s plot, but they can cost over $1,000.”

“We didn’t see them during the lockdown, but they later claimed they were going to raise money for it.” “We were like that.” The summary comes to a close. “