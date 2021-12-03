Snow Leopardess has the ability to win the Becher Chase at Aintree.

On Saturday afternoon, the Unibet Becher Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (2.40pm) at Aintree Racecourse can be won.

In another thrilling rerun of the Grade Three feature over the Randox Grand National fences at Aintree, Charlie Longsdon’s progressive mare has a chance to win.

The nine-year-old will be making her first attempt at the legendary obstacles, but she appears to possess the necessary qualities to succeed.

Snow Leopardess had a lot going for her. She was a good jumper who kept up with the pace.

She has two wins from seven chase starts, but there is still room for development, particularly in this unique challenge.

Snow Leopardess won her third start over jumps in an extended 3m1f handicap race at neighboring Merseyside circuit Haydock Park last November and ran well thereafter without scoring.

In March, she finished fourth behind Galvin in the Grade Two Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, then sixth in the Betway Handicap Chase over the Mildmay obstacles at the Grand National Festival the following month.

Last month, she won a terrific three-mile race at Bangor, and she should be ready to take on the Aintree challenge.

She has a lot going for her, and she might just beat out a few others who can come close.

The David Pipe-trained veteran – who has leapt more Grand National fences than any other horse in history – might easily get involved despite his advanced years on his 11th start over the big obstacles. Tom Lacey’s has finished second in the last two runnings and is set to go close again.

The Coral Scottish Grand National winner, from the stable of Aintree hero Lucinda Russell, and Peter Bowen’s Grand Sefton Chase winner, who showed a liking for the jumps in that triumph last month, are arguably the strongest threats to the pick.

The Grade Two Unibet Many Clouds Chase (GBB Race) might be won by Dan Skelton (2.05pm).

Last season’s Grand National Festival saw the six-year-old win the Grade One SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase.

And he came back strong to finish second to Midnight Shadow.