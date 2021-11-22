Sniffer dogs and forensics officials enter the home at the center of the terror investigation.

Sniffer dogs and forensic officials were seen entering a home on a south Liverpool street where a terror investigation is still ongoing.

Eight days after the bombing in a cab outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park is still sealed off on both ends.

Emad Al Swealmeen was renting a home on L17 Street, and it was from here that he boarded the taxi.

Police can’t rule out the possibility that the terror attack was ‘totally unintended.’

Residents of the cordon said they are still being required to sign in and out with police officials before leaving the area, and they are unsure how long this will continue.

Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, where Al Swealmeen lived, is still still blocked off, with a number of police cars positioned nearby.

Al Swealmeen is suspected of planning his attack for at least seven months, with authorities tracing the purchase of bomb-making materials back to April 2021, around the time he started renting a flat on Rutland Avenue.

Counter-terror police are still investigating how and why the device went off, but they suspect it was set off by the taxi transporting Al Swealmeen coming to a halt.

Investigators discovered that the 32-year-Improvised old’s Explosive Device was manufactured, with supplies purchased over a period of months and under a variety of aliases.

“Although there is more scientific work to be done on the gadget to establish what built it up, we have learned a tremendous deal over the previous five days,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said.

“It was created with homemade explosive and had shrapnel in the form of ball bearings attached to it.”

“We believe it would have caused substantial injury or death if it had detonated in different conditions.”

“We still don’t know how or why the device exploded when it did, but we’re not ruling out the potential that it was wholly unintended, and that the ignition was sparked by the vehicle’s movement or stopping.”

Both Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street have yielded “significant items.”