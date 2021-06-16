Smoke was detected coming from the earth, therefore the road was closed.

Following reports of smoke rising from the ground, a section of road in Liverpool was closed.

A cordon has been erected along one section of Windsor Street and Merlin Street in Toxteth, after crews reacted to reports of smoke coming from a grid at around 3.30pm, according to a Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

A 25-meter perimeter was set up around the manhole by police personnel.

Since the smoke began to rise from the earth, some homeowners have stated that they had lost power in their houses.

One fire engine is on the scene, and workers are awaiting the arrival of a Scottish Power representative, according to a spokesperson.