Smirking killer, stealing carer, and cruel father are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 13 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A knife-wielding criminal who killed a young man from Crosby in a 90-minute stabbing spree was sentenced by one court.

A caretaker who betrayed vulnerable individuals by taking their life savings and a deceitful woman who stole hundreds of thousands of pounds from her company were both heard in court.

A neighbor who cut a man with a samurai sword and a drug dealer who enlisted young boys as modern-day slaves were jailed by judges.

Meanwhile, a rapist who exposed himself to a girl on a train and a sick father who sexually molested a teenager were among the horrific examples.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Lequesne, Stephen

Stephen Lequesne, a convicted rapist, imprisoned a girl in a pair of seats on a Merseyrail train and enjoyed himself before following her and repeating the act.

Last year, he sat next to a 16-year-old girl on a train from Liverpool to Ormskirk, then blocked her in with his legs on the other seat.

The child was so terrified that she missed her stop and had to wait until the train arrived in Ormskirk in August 2020 to get off.

When she tried to board another train back to Tuebrook, however, Lequesne, previously of Tuebrook, followed her, sat next to her, and did the same thing.

After admitting to a horrific street attack on a lady in Southport in October, the 23-year-old is currently serving a 10-and-a-half-year term for rape.

The court heard that he had previously performed sex acts on buses on two separate instances in September 2020 when he was jailed for that rape.

After refusing to leave his cell for his trial, Lequesne was found guilty of outraging public decency in his absence and sentenced to a year in prison.

After being put under “pressure,” Antonio Belli stowed a weapon inside a carrier bag at a garage.

On June 17, police stormed the property in Long Lane, Garston, and arrested the 61-year-old.

The black handgun was discovered concealed in a plastic shopping bag.