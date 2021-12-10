Small businesses on the Wirral will be ‘killed’ by new parking charges.

The council’s controversial proposals to establish additional auto parking charges across the borough have been slammed by Wirral residents.

The council revealed this week the locations where charges would be implemented, including on-street parking at a number of tourist destinations and free parking lots.

Residents have been outraged by the plan, which is still subject to debate, since it was originally unveiled earlier this year. They claim that car park taxes will kill local businesses and discourage people from visiting specific tourist regions.

The family is forced to witness while their father is tortured to death.

People from all over the borough have taken to social media after this week’s update to voice their ‘disgust,’ and to once again comment on how the proposal could harm local businesses.

“All this does is encourage people to shop online, and local businesses lose customers and employees lose employment,” one social media user stated.

“It’s disgraceful to charge people to park at coastal car parks, how else are you expected to travel to the beach for a day out?” one person commented.

“It will kill shops and send consumers to shopping parks,” another member of the group said.

“They need to lure people in, not out!” said Yvonne Grannon, echoing the sentiments of a number of residents.

Others have expressed concern that these proposals could result in a major decrease in store parking lots, harming the local economy.

“So it’ll cost you on Marine Promenade, Derby Baths, and the Fort car park?” one individual asked. Morrisons, I’m guessing, will take a beating!” “People will just park in the Marine Point car park,” remarked another. There’s no price there, but let’s see whether we locals can conduct our shopping there.” The ideas have gotten a mixed response from Wirral residents in The Washington Newsday’s comment section on Wednesday’s (December 8) piece, which described where the levies could be introduced.

Local businesses located near the planned car parks are also likely to be impacted by this idea, according to commenters.

“Be careful not to shoot yourself in the foot,” Perryboy1 cautioned, “since if people avoid these sites, local companies will lose clients.”

Simon Says is one of the commenters. “The summary has come to an end.”