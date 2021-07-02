Six teenagers have been charged in connection with a gang raid in which police stormed residences.

Six adolescent suspects, including a 15-year-old boy, have been charged after armed police raided homes throughout Liverpool in search of a violent drug gang.

On Thursday, Merseyside Police raided 11 residences in Dingle and the surrounding regions, serving warrants at 11 of them as part of a drug-dealing network thought to be led by a 17-year-old.

Following a wave of brutal violence that included three shootings and a firebombing, the operation was initiated.

Today, Merseyside Police announced that six juveniles were among nine persons charged with crimes ranging from drug and weapons offenses to arson plot.

According to a spokeswoman, “Following a strike day on Thursday, July 1st, detectives charged five men and four males with narcotics and gun offenses.

“A number of warrants were executed at locations in Dingle as part of our continuous commitment to combat drug supply, guns, and arson across Merseyside.

“Officers were also able to capture large amounts of drugs and cash on strike day.”

Officers were given an intelligence briefing on Thursday that detailed accused members of a gang who were believed to have instilled fear and anxiety, primarily in the Dingle region.

The inquiry, codenamed Operation Cape, was prompted by a series of attacks that occurred between December and February in the area.

As police teams attacked residences in Dingle, Wavertree, Toxteth, and Gateacre soon before 7 a.m., armed cops were present.

The following nine people have been charged:

