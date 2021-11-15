Sir Kenny Dalglish sends a strong message to Steven Gerrard about his decision to leave Rangers.

Rangers fans have every right to be disappointed with Steven Gerrard, according to Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The selection of Gerrard as Aston Villa’s new manager was the major news in football last week.

Following a successful three-and-a-half year term at Rangers, Gerrard was named Villa manager on Thursday morning.

Last season, the former Liverpool captain led the Glasgow club to an undefeated season, winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2011.

However, his decision to leave Ibrox has enraged many Rangers fans, especially when Gerrard dismissed reports of a link between the two clubs.