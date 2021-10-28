Sir Alex Ferguson’s actions following Manchester United’s defeat as Cristiano Ronaldo struggles were ‘hated’ by Liverpool legends.

Thursday, October 28th, is your Liverpool morning digest.

Sir Alex Ferguson has been chastised by former Liverpool player Steve Nicol for turning up to Manchester United’s training ground.

On Sunday, the Reds defeated their old rivals 5-0 in the Premier League, their largest victory at Old Trafford in over a century.

Ferguson, who has been United’s manager for for 27 years and is presently a member of the club’s board of directors, paid a visit to the club’s training ground, Carrington, on Tuesday, barely two days after the defeat to Liverpool.

Nicol criticised United’s former manager’s choice to visit the club’s training field after the team’s loss to Liverpool on ESPN.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Mark Wakefield.

After Liverpool’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United on Sunday, there was a lot to talk about.

It was the Reds’ biggest ever away win against their North-West rivals, and it also kept their record of being the Premier League’s only surviving unbeaten team intact.

The manner in which the match was played meant that much of the attention in the days that followed was focused on Liverpool’s dazzling offense and Manchester United’s woeful defense.

The ease with which Liverpool shut out their opponents at the other end was overlooked.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to David Alexander Hughes.