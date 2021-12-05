Sir Alex Ferguson has stepped down, and Divock Origi has been tasked with restoring Liverpool to its former glory.

The Jurgen Klopp era will be among the most cherished moments when the lights go out forever and Liverpool fans reflect on an amazing history.

A victory in the Champions League.

A domestic title to bring an end to a long drought.

After coming dangerously close to going bankrupt, a club has been revived.

Under the garrulous German, there were goals, glory, and a golden age of gegenpressing.

But an unusual set of footprints in the sand is quietly crucial to it all – coming off the bench to take the Reds through some difficult moments.

And they are Divock Origi’s.

The mysterious striker is a unique kind of footballer. Perhaps it’s even entirely unique.

He performs in a bubble that is impenetrable to outside influences.

Whatever the situation, Origi is capable of avoiding tension and refusing to be distracted by everything around him.

And he frequently saves it for the most important occasions.

“Just be Divock,” Klopp told him on the bench just before he was introduced midway through the second half against Wolves yesterday. Play your game and make an effort to contribute.” He did exactly that in the 95th minute.

The seconds ticked away on the clock. The stakes were raised. The opportunities came and went.

After a wonderful pass from Virgil van Dijk had released Mohamed Salah, the ball found Origi in the box.

There are two wonderful finishing touches. Foot to the right. Swivel. Foot on the left. Goal.

Against the Wolves, the score was 90+4. Everton and West Brom were defeated by 90+6.

Origi time has replaced Fergie time. His goal-scoring instincts sharpen as the day progresses.

When the stars align, he becomes unstoppable and unavoidable.

Origi appears to thrive when efficiency of movement and speed of mind are required.

A ‘quick corner’ to keep Barcelona at bay? It’s no problem.

A flawless strike to clinch the European Cup? Work is simple.

An incredible volley to draw Arsenal level late on? Consider it completed.

And now, on his 100th Liverpool substitute appearance, he’s a winner at Molineux to keep the title race going.

Despite his exploits, Origi’s brilliance has definitely reached its limit.

Diogo Jota is transforming the front three into a magnificent four in a way that the Belgian is incapable of.

Regular Anfield observers are well aware of this.

