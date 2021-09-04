Since reopening, the Merseyside Swingers’ Club has been swamped with new members.

After months of closure and uncertainty, Townhouse Swingers on Union Street in Birkenhead were able to lift all social distancing restrictions on July 19.

Vicky, who has co-owned the club with Jim since 2012, said it has been sold out ‘pretty much every day’ since their inaugural event on July 21.

She also mentioned that since all limits were relaxed, there had been a 50% rise in new members, and she explained why she thinks that is.

“Since we reopened, people have been scrambling for tickets,” Vicky added. We’ve noticed that some customers haven’t returned due to their concerns about Covid, but we hope that they will get the confidence to do so in the future.

“We’ve seen a number of new consumers come in recently. They appear to have realized that life is too short and decided to make the most of it.

“It’s almost like it’s a brand-new club.”

With extremely limited access to finance, the club, which claims to have 20,000 members, has faced a serious battle for survival during the pandemic.

To keep afloat before their much-anticipated reopening, Vicky said they relied on fundraisers, item sales, and any support they could get from Wirral Council.

“We have received very little help and support from the government because we did not fall into one of the categories,” she explained. It was a toss-up whether we’d make it or not.

“At the end of the day, we had to fundraise and sell things to keep operating. The response was truly inspiring, particularly from our LGBT and fetish communities, who are the ones that rely on us the most.

“It truly helped us out and showed us how important we were to them. We were concerned that we were being overlooked in some way.

” Wirral Council, on the other hand, was incredible throughout the pandemic. They helped us out financially where they could, but we lost tens of thousands of dollars merely by falling through the cracks in the walls. “The summary comes to an end.”