Signatures from The Beatles are worth thousands of dollars in this all-star autograph book.

Later this month, an autograph book with signatures from members of The Beatles will be auctioned off for thousands of dollars.

Three members of The Beatles, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Dave Clark Five, Cliff Richard, and Helen Shapiro, have signed the notebook.

It was donated to the auction by ‘Sue,’ one of three classmates from a North London grammar school who were all born in the summer of 1949.

A father of three who ‘doted’ on his children died unexpectedly.

When these autographs were obtained, she was between the ages of 13 and 15.

Sue explained, “I used to be a huge Cliff Richard fan.” Above my bed was a life-size poster of him.

“I had gotten his address in Winchmore Hill and was waiting outside his house on my own. I was struck with shyness when he walked out, but thankfully he signed my outstretched autograph book and went on his way.”

She described how hearing music from The Beatles and other Merseyside bands had her “immediately hooked.”

“We learned the guys were making a live Radio Luxembourg broadcast from the EMI studios at Manchester Square early in 1963 (January 12) and realized that, with a little luck, we might see them as they came out,” she recalled.

“Only a few fans were present to watch us perform. The Beatles were lovely and patiently signing signatures for us all, though my friend recalls that John Lennon was not present due to illness, which could explain why his autograph is missing.”

Sue, who recently emigrated, recalls how she collected signatures from the groups during a time when they were easily accessible.

Some autographs were obtained when the three pals went to the BBC’s lunchtime pop show, which was broadcast live at the Playhouse Theatre in Charing Cross, and others were obtained after a secret visit to a Royal Variety Show practice.

“I remember slipping into the London Palladium on a Sunday afternoon through a stage door (it used to have multiple back exits back then) and sitting in the semi-darkened auditorium,” she reflected. I spent a number of hours there watching some of the bands practice for a Royal Variety Show.”

The book is predicted to be successful. “The summary has come to an end.”