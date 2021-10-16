‘Sign me up,’ said a Liverpool midfielder seeking to follow in the footsteps of Divock Origi.

Amadou Onana, a Lille midfielder, has claimed he would leap at the chance to join Liverpool if the opportunity arises in the coming years.

The 20-year-old arrived from Hamburg in Germany’s second tier this summer on a five-year agreement with the Ligue 1 winners.

There was a lot of interest in Onana before the sale was finalized, but it was Lille who beat out the competition to secure an agreement.

He would not be the first player to represent Belgium while making a strong impact at Lille. He is now starring for Belgium’s under-21s at international level.

Divock Origi and Eden Hazard are two examples of players that moved to the Premier League after demonstrating their abilities for Les Dogues, a road Onana hopes to pursue.

When RMC Sport asked if either player affected his decision to join Lille, he said: “I’m not sure if it had anything to do with it, but the Lille-Belgian link has always been strong. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t happen this time.

“Hazard and Origi are two players who have had successful careers and are currently playing for Liverpool and Real Madrid, respectively. If things go that way for me, I’ll sign up right away.” Onana explained why Lille won the race to sign him in the summer: “Yes, I had a lot of requests, all over Europe.” “But Lille offered me a very precise, very solid concept, it’s a club with a lot of desire, and that’s why I selected this idea,” he said. My arrival went off without a hitch, thanks to open colleagues who made it easy for me to integrate. To be honest, I’m pleased.”