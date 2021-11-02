Shots were fired at a house in Wallasey in a ‘targeted attack.’

In what authorities believe was a targeted attack, a gunman fired rounds at a home.

On November 1, officers were dispatched to a property on Percy Road in Wallasey in response to reports of a gunshot.

When police arrived on the site, they discovered gunshot damage to a house’s front door.

After an officer shouts, ‘Make him fry,’ his father is sprayed with ‘burning’ police spray.

On Friday, October 29, about 9.15 p.m., an attack occurred.

Although no injuries were recorded as a result of the gunfire, police are still investigating.

“House-to-house, witness, and CCTV inquiries are ongoing,” a spokeswoman stated.

Rachel Wilson, a detective chief inspector, said: “We feel this was a targeted attack at first, but we’re keeping an open mind about the reason.

“If you reside in the area or were traveling by around 9.15 p.m. and witnessed or heard the incident or anything unusual, please contact us so we can investigate.

“Shootings have decreased significantly in Merseyside in recent months, and they are notably infrequent in Wirral.

“We want to preserve things that way, and gathering information from the impacted communities can help us address the problem.

“Tell us what you know, and the people involved, as well as their weapons, will be taken off the streets.”

Anyone with information should contact the social media bureau through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ citing reference 1195.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.