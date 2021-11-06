Shoppers in Iceland said they “had to try” a novel twist on Christmas turkey.

After seeing it online, customers have become infatuated with a new Iceland product that brings the flavors of Christmas dinner.

The store is well-known for its popular items, which make customers eager to get their hands on them.

Now, a new Iceland Christmas product has been uploaded online, and shoppers are raving about it, despite the fact that it isn’t the most traditional way to celebrate the holiday season.

Iceland’s Christmas Turkey & Stuffing Turkey Twizzlers will be available soon, according to the Facebook group NewFoodsUK.

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

Hundreds of shoppers have responded to the post, with many eager to offer their thoughts.

“Oh my gosh, I need those,” one shopper remarked, while another added, “now these ones sound amazing.”

“That’s Christmas supper arranged,” a third said, “seems there’s a twizzler for every occasion.”

“Got to try those,” said a fourth shopper, and “I want to try these,” wrote a fifth.

“Xmas dinner sorted,” said a sixth.

“Adore love love,” wrote another.

The Christmas Turkey & Stuffing Turkey Twizzlers from Iceland will be available soon and can be found here.