Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are lining up to get their hands on a “unreal” holiday snack.

M&S is a well-known high-street retailer with a diverse range of on-trend apparel, homeware accessories, food, and household needs.

Snack News & Reviews uploaded a snapshot of M&S’ Mince Pie and Custard Danish on Facebook this week, and the product was a hit with fans, who were eager to tag friends and make plans for their next trip to the store.

“Definitely trying this one weekend xx,” one buyer remarked beneath the image, while another wrote, “M&S bakery here I come!”

“OK, this looks fantastic,” said a third.

“Tell me this wouldn’t be unreal,” a fourth shopper said, tagging a pal.

“WOW,” remarked a fifth, and “Yummy,” said a sixth.

“ohhh definately need to try that!!” wrote another.

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S bakery.