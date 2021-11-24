Shoppers at George at Asda are in need of a ‘cute’ matching Disney tracksuit for the entire family.

George at Asda is known for its affordable apparel for adults and children, but its newest must-have ensemble is appropriate for the entire family.

The brand recently shared a photo of a family of four wearing matching unisex Disney tracksuits in front of a Christmas tree on Instagram.

The hoodie and joggers are both beige in color. On the front and back of the top is a black Mickey Mouse emblem, and one of the joggers’ legs has ‘Disney’ inscribed in black along it.

“Disney matching tracksuits for the whole fam?” says the caption. “It’s a must,” she said, before adding the heart eye emoji.

The unisex tracksuit received a lot of positive feedback on Instagram.

“Dreamy” was one of the comments, which was accompanied by heart eye emojis.

“It’s very cute,” wrote another.

“Need a Friends one, but adore this too,” said a third.

“Now THIS is awesome!” exclaimed one customer, tagging a buddy. The applause was followed by fire emojis.

“I love these,” commented another, referring to a friend.

“Want to get matching Disney tracksuits?” a buddy was alerted to the ad by someone else. The laughing face emoji comes next.

The unisex Disney tracksuit is priced at £8 and is available online and in stores.