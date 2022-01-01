Shoppers at George @ Asda are crazy about the ‘adorable’ £9’matchy matchy’ neutral outfits.

After seeing them online, George at Asda consumers were smitten with a range of “adorable” unisex pyjamas.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has amassed a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on all the newest stock and product launches.

Budget-friendly George’s popularity continues to rise as a result of its vast range of on-trend apparel, homeware, accessories, and more.

After seeing its new unisex children’s pyjamas, which were highlighted in a recent Instagram post, shoppers were impressed.

George at Asda shared a video of its Unisex Stone Ribbed Pyjamas, which start at £9, with its 700k Instagram followers.