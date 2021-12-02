Shoppers at B&M are looking for a ‘interesting’ new Cadbury snack.

B&M has reawakened the interest of its customers after one of its most recent products was published online.

The business is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest products, and this time, people are enamored with what they’ve seen.

The news that B&M has produced a new Cadbury Hot Cross Bun chocolate bar was published on Facebook group NewFoodsUK this week, and the photo sparked a stir among shoppers.

Shoppers are clamoring to get their hands on the bar, which has Dairy Milk chocolate, raisins, and a cinnamon crunch.

Thousands of likes and more than 2,000 comments rapidly poured in from admirers eager to get their hands on the snack.

Others stated they would be visiting B&M stores to get their hands on the Cadbury treat, while others tagged friends to share the news.

One ecstatic shopper wrote in the comments section, “Oh!! That’s exactly what I’m looking for!!” “This sounds wonderful!!!!” wrote another. “I need to go to B & M,” said a third.

“If you see it, grab me one,” a fourth consumer suggested to a pal.

“Omg that sounds nice lol,” wrote a fifth, and “this seems fascinating!!” said a sixth.

“Omg we neeeeeed to try this,” stated another who shared the news with others.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.