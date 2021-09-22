Shoppers at B&M are looking for a ‘gorgeous’ £2.50 mug.

After the business teased the product online, B&M customers are seeking stores for a new kitchen must-have.

Thanks to its comprehensive line-up of budget-friendly homeware, DIY supplies, garden products, household staples, accessories, and more, high-street favourite B&M has created a passionate fan base on social media.

The retailer uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches; it has 1.3 million Instagram followers.

People are scrambling to find B&M’s new ‘Me Time’ mugs, which come in pink, beige, and green, after seeing them on social media this week.

“It’s definitely been a loooooooooong day!” B&M wrote on their Instagram page. The NEW slogan mugs are so charming – the perfect mug for your hard-earned coffee after a long #humpday.

“Only £2.50 for a Slogan Stoneware Mug” (SC: 375304) “Who wants some ME TIME?” says the narrator.

People quickly tagged their friends, requesting that they look for the mugs in their local stores.

The post received nearly 5,000 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic followers.

One customer wrote beneath the snap, "These are lovely," and another wrote, "NEED!!!"

"These are luxuriant xx," said a third.

"Omg need these x," said a fourth shopper.

“Love these!!!” wrote a fifth. “Love them x,” said a sixth.

“I want one!” exclaimed another.

