Shirley, the star of Gogglebox, has undergone an incredible makeover.

Shirley Griffiths, a Gogglebox celebrity, stunned her fans when she revealed her incredible makeover.

Shirley’s new look was so striking that her fellow Gogglebox actors were taken aback and couldn’t place her.

Shirley and her husband Dave are frequently spotted from the comfort of their Caerphilly home, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Fans are always curious to see what the down-to-earth Goggleboxers are up to now that the show has been off-screen for months.

Shirley has been changing up her appearance during her time away from the television.

Shirley is wearing a long black dress and a straw hat in a photo shared on the couple’s joint Instagram page.

The 66-year-usual old’s cut blonde locks were suddenly down to her waist and bleach silver thanks to a wig, which was the biggest surprise.

“Lady of mystery, our Shirley Gogglebox,” Dave captioned the photo.

Daniel Lustig, another Gogglebox star, was among the first to remark, sarcastically commenting, “She appears extremely bashful,” to which the couple responded, “Looks may be deceptive Lustig.”

Ellie Warner, a hairdresser from Leeds, couldn’t believe it, saying, “I almost didn’t recognize her.”

Fans had a lot to say as well.

“Christ Shirl, I thought that was Lady Ga, Ga,” joojoo65 exclaimed.

“You suit the long hair Shirley,” beverleyw2211 stated.

“Nice one Shirl (flame emoji),” remarked tanyamusson.

“Absolutely LOVE THIS,” Lenaekam stated.

“Girl!” exclaimed another. Take that stance! “You are a lovely lady.”

Madonna and Debbie Harry’s names were also mentioned by followers of the pair.

It won’t be long until the duo returns to give their thoughts on the current television shows.

Gogglebox will return to television screens next month, following the discovery of Series 17 in May.